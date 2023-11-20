iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,470 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $203,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 270,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $117.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

