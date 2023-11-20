Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,008 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $205,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,048 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

