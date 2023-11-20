Ewa LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ewa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

