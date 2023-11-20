King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 107,595 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,595 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 346,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,229,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,633,000 after acquiring an additional 451,990 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

