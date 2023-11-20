Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $244.42 billion and $11.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,032.55 or 0.05442586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,814 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.