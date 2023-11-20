dForce USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.94 million and $74.32 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00188068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,866,707 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00266958 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,730.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.