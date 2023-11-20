MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 804,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 166,307 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 46,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 70,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. 10,063,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,062. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

