MetisDAO Trading Down 13% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.98 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $18.62 or 0.00049864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.82 or 1.00009317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,314 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,314.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.84149203 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,284,543.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

