Fruits (FRTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $934,113.93

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $934,113.93 and approximately $253,947.55 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

