HI (HI) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $843,522.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.82 or 1.00009317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,098,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00078486 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $859,212.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.