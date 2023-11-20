Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 17.9% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 782,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

