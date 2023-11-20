Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $383,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHV traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $65.95. 175,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

