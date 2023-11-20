Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 994,457 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994,457 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $263,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
