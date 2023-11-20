Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

