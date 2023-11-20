Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 198,093 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $642,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.12. 1,180,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,056. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

