L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $186.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,769. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $230.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

