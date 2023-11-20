AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 565 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 830,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.88. 1,303,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.