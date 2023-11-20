AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 523.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

