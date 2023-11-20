Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.20% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $339,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,505,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after purchasing an additional 465,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

