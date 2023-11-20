Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.71. 1,383,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,550. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

