AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,268 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

