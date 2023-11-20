AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,331,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $8,559,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.86. 106,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

