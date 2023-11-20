AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 523,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,519 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after buying an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 458,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

