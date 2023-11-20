AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,951,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in AECOM by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 681,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,716,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $87.24. 79,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,880. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

