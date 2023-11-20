AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $3.33 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.72. 78,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,972. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

