AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 261,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

