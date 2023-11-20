AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 425 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 454,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,651. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.32 and its 200 day moving average is $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

