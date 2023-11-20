AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $5.29 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 257,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 998,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 915,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,773 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
