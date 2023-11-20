1,726 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.92. 266,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.