Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSJQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.74. 51,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,175. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

