Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,112 Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 10.37% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.13.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.