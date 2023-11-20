General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.66. 264,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,319. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.32. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

