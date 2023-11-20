Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,719 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $81.15. 543,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

