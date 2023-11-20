Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 2,182,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,222. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

