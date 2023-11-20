Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.