Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Down 2.5%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.32 and last traded at $93.38. Approximately 95,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,922,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.