Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 2.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.79. Approximately 129,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 672,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 208.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

