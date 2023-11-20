National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.05 and last traded at $76.05. Approximately 919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 695.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

