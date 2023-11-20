iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.43

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.43 and last traded at $289.43, with a volume of 153788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.