Payden & Rygel Has $218,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707,330 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

