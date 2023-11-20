Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 192,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,968. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

