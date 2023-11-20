Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

