Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. 14,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 171,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

