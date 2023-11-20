SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.31. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 117,177 shares traded.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $781.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Dell Technologies breaks out, riding high on AI
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.