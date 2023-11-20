SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.31. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 117,177 shares traded.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $781.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 197.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

