bluebird bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 2,090 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,770. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

