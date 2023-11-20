NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.90. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 105,034 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

