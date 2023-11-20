Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 944,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,272,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

