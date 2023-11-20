CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 3.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.76. 1,159,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,692,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

CEMEX Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

