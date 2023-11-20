Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 139,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 315,087 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTR. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

