UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 5.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 274,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,243,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $829.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UP Fintech by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.